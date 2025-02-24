Unveiling Acushnet (GOLF) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet (GOLF) to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22%. Revenues are expected to be $455.13 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Acushnet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Titleist golf balls' at $136.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs' to come in at $137.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $38.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear' will reach $97.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Titleist golf gear' reaching $33.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Acushnet here>>>



Shares of Acushnet have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GOLF is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.