Unveiling Accenture (ACN) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture (ACN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. Revenues are expected to be $16.58 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Accenture metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting' reaching $8.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services' should arrive at $8.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Product' should come in at $5.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' stands at $3.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services' will reach $2.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' will reach $2.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $8.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets' to reach $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' at $5.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts expect 'New Bookings - Total' to come in at $21.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New Bookings - Managed Services' will likely reach $11.36 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Bookings - Consulting' of $9.94 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.52 billion.



Accenture shares have witnessed a change of -17.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

