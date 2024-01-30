Unveiling AbbVie (ABBV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AbbVie (ABBV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.06 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AbbVie metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Eye Care- Total' should arrive at $567.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Aesthetics- Total' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Total' will reach $6.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -14.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total' reaching $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Humira- US' should come in at $2.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International' of $282.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +63.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- US' at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +51.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Humira- International' will likely reach $482.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- International' to come in at $316.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +55.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- US' will reach $877.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +55% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Total International' stands at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Total US' to reach $5.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.2%.



Over the past month, shares of AbbVie have returned +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, ABBV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

