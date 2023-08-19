Unveiling a Bullish Seasonal Pattern: Can it Save the Stock Market?

Understanding the seasonal pattern in the stock market

Understanding the seasonal pattern in the stock market can be a valuable tool for traders seeking to maximize their returns. The concept of a seasonal pattern suggests that the stock market exhibits recurring trends and behaviors during specific times of the year. By recognizing and capitalizing on these patterns, investors can enhance their investment strategies and achieve better outcomes.

One well-known seasonal pattern is the "January effect," which refers to the historical trend of stocks outperforming in January. It is believed to occur due to various factors, including tax-related selling in December and subsequent buying in January.

Another example is the "Santa Claus rally," where the stock market experiences a positive upswing in the latter portion of December near Christmas and New Year's Day.

And the pattern we will discuss reveals the stock market coming out of the summer doldrums as participants prepare for new money to enter the equity market, forcing prices higher into the fourth quarter.

However, it is essential to note that while seasonal patterns can provide helpful insights, they are not foolproof indicators of future market performance. Numerous factors influence the stock market, including economic conditions, company earnings, geopolitical events, and participant sentiment. Therefore, investors must conduct thorough research and analysis to make informed trading decisions. Additionally, it is essential to consider other fundamental and technical indicators to validate the validity of the seasonal pattern.

Exploring the theories behind the seasonal pattern

The seasonal pattern in the stock market refers to the observed tendency for the stock market to experience predictable fluctuations based on the time of year. This pattern has been a topic of great interest and debate among traders and analysts alike. While some argue that the seasonal pattern is nothing more than a coincidence or a result of random market movements, others believe that there are underlying factors that can explain this phenomenon.

One theory behind the seasonal pattern is the economy's seasonality concept. Specific industries, such as retail and tourism, tend to thrive during particular times of the year, leading to increased consumer spending and potentially boosting stock prices. For example, the Christmas holiday season often sees a surge in consumer spending, which can positively impact the stock market.

Another theory suggests that investor behavior and psychology affect the seasonal pattern. It is believed that investors tend to take vacations or step back from the market during certain times of the year, leading to reduced trading activity and potentially causing a decline in stock prices. The market recently experienced a bull trend correction due to a reliable August seasonal pattern that usually sees the stock market decline (see the MRCI seasonal chart below.)

Furthermore, some investors may engage in tax planning strategies, such as selling stocks at the end of the year to realize losses for tax purposes, which can also contribute to the seasonal pattern.

The seasonal pattern

While the idea of a seasonal pattern influencing the stock market may seem intriguing, it is vital to acknowledge the limitations and risks of relying solely on this approach. The upcoming multi-month pattern will require good trade management and additional factors to support the seasonal pattern.

Source: Moore Research Center, Inc. (MRCI)

The seasonal chart reflects a 15-year average of S&P 500 prices throughout the calendar year. We mentioned early the pattern of a historical price pause in early August. Investors squeeze in some end-of-summer holidays during this low-volume period, so the stock market drifts lower. Near the end of August, the market found some support only to rally into mid-September before seeing another wave of selling to test the August lows before finally embarking on its significant fourth-quarter rally.

MRCIs recent Stock Index special report highlighted an upcoming seasonal buy. They found that over the past 15 years, the S&P 500 closed higher on approximately December 10 than on September 10 87% of the time. During this period, two years did not have a daily close resulting in a drawdown.

The stock market has been in a solid uptrend since October 2022 and has returned to levels within reach of all-time highs.

Will the seasonal pattern persist this year and assist the bulls in reaching that milestone?

In closing

It is crucial to consider a wide range of years and market cycles when analyzing the seasonal pattern to avoid selecting only the data that supports a particular theory. MRCI uses 15 years and sometimes 30 to research markets for seasonal patterns. By doing so, traders may unknowingly introduce biases and make decisions based on faulty assumptions.

Successful trading requires a holistic approach considering various indicators and factors impacting the stock market.

Traders can use the futures market S&P 500 contracts, standard ES, or micro-sized MES (Barchart ET.) Equity traders could participate with exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the SPY, or the less expensive SPLG.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

Should You Follow Barclays Into This Coal Stock? Warren Buffett Sells GM Stock: Here's Why You Should Buy Instead Walmart's Better Than Expected Earnings and FCF Could Push WMT Stock HigherOn the date of publication, Don Dawson did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.