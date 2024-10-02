Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On Verisk Analytics

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $281.89, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Observing a 5.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $266.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Verisk Analytics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $279.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $275.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $305.00 - Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $282.00 $280.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $268.00 $268.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $263.00 $278.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $268.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $243.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $255.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Verisk Analytics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Verisk Analytics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Verisk Analytics analyst ratings.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is the leading provider of statistical, actuarial, and underwriting data for the United States' property and casualty insurance industry. Verisk leverages a vast contributory database and proprietary data assets to develop analytical tools helping insurance providers to better assess and price risk, achieve operational efficiency and optimize claim settlement processes. While Verisk also offers tools to quantify costs after loss events occur and to detect fraudulent activity, it is expanding into adjacent markets of life insurance, marketing, and non-U.S. operations.

Understanding the Numbers: Verisk Analytics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Verisk Analytics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.19% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 42.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 86.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRSK

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Dec 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRSK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.