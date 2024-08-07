Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On Permian Resources

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.44, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.05% from the previous average price target of $20.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Permian Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Announces Outperform $21.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $20.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Permian Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Permian Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Permian Resources analyst ratings.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Permian Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 101.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.