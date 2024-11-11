Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On P10

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for P10 (NYSE:PX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.39, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.11, the current average has increased by 11.52%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive P10 is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $13.00 $12.50 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.50 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $16.00 $13.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $10.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $10.50 $10.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to P10. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of P10 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of P10's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on P10 analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind P10

P10 Inc is a player in the alternative asset management sector, specializing in multi-asset class private market solutions. It offers a range of investment solutions, including specialized funds, separate accounts, secondary investments, direct investments, and co-investments across various asset classes and geographies. These solutions cater to diverse investor needs within the private markets, aiming to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. With a focus on middle and lower-middle markets, the company's portfolio includes Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact Investing, and Private Credit. Revenue primarily comes from recurring management and advisory fees earned on committed capital, typically locked up for ten to fifteen years.

Financial Milestones: P10's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: P10 displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: P10's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): P10's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): P10's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PX

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight Nov 2021 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.