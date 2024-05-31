Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.11, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 0.45% from the previous average price target of $50.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hancock Whitney. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Jones Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $50.00 - Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $50.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Hold $45.00 $51.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hancock Whitney. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hancock Whitney compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hancock Whitney's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hancock Whitney's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hancock Whitney analyst ratings.

Delving into Hancock Whitney's Background

Hancock Whitney Corp operates bank offices and financial centers. The company offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a variety of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. The Bank provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals and provides its customers access to investment advisory and brokerage products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hancock Whitney

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hancock Whitney's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hancock Whitney's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hancock Whitney's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hancock Whitney's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hancock Whitney's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HWC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 Truist Securities Upgrades Hold Buy Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HWC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.