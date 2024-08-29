Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On EVgo

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EVgo and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.23% increase from the previous average price target of $4.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of EVgo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $5.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 William Grippin UBS Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Raises Buy $5.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $3.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EVgo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EVgo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for EVgo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of EVgo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EVgo analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into EVgo's Background

EVgo owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the us. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the us. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments and independent property owners in order to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

Financial Insights: EVgo

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EVgo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.78% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: EVgo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EVgo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -52.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EVgo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EVgo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 5.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVGO

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Needham Initiates Coverage On Hold Dec 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight Nov 2021 Capital One Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EVGO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.