Unveiling 9 Analyst Insights On Civitas Resources

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Civitas Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $83.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $101.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. A 13.73% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $96.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Civitas Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Neutral $60.00 - Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $84.00 $94.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $81.00 $101.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Announces Overweight $67.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $85.00 $103.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (DJ Basin). The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Civitas Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Civitas Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 98.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.74. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

