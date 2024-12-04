Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.41% from the previous average price target of $9.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Teladoc Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $14.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $12.00 $10.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Raises Overweight $12.00 $10.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $8.00 $9.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $10.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $9.00 $8.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $10.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Teladoc Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Teladoc Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Teladoc Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

