Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Tandem Diabetes Care

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tandem Diabetes Care, presenting an average target of $49.5, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 1.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $48.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tandem Diabetes Care by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $56.00 $57.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Lee Hambright Bernstein Announces Outperform $42.00 - David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $46.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Announces Outperform $65.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tandem Diabetes Care's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Tandem Diabetes Care: A Closer Look

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Financial Milestones: Tandem Diabetes Care's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tandem Diabetes Care's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.0, Tandem Diabetes Care faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

