Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On R1 RCM

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for R1 RCM, revealing an average target of $14.94, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.30. Highlighting a 6.33% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.95.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of R1 RCM among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $14.30 $14.30 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $14.30 $14.30 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $14.30 $16.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $14.30 $20.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $14.30 $17.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.00 $14.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to R1 RCM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of R1 RCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for R1 RCM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into R1 RCM's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on R1 RCM analyst ratings.

Discovering R1 RCM: A Closer Look

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also enhancing patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for the customers, Its service offering consists of end-to-end RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups that provide comprehensive revenue cycle infrastructure to providers, including all revenue cycle personnel, technology solutions, and process workflow. The majority of the revenue comes from the operating fees received.

A Deep Dive into R1 RCM's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: R1 RCM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: R1 RCM's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): R1 RCM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RCM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RCM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.