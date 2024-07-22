Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On R1 RCM

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for R1 RCM, presenting an average target of $17.38, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 0.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of R1 RCM by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.00 $14.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to R1 RCM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of R1 RCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of R1 RCM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of R1 RCM's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also enhancing patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for the customers, Its service offering consists of end-to-end RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups that provide comprehensive revenue cycle infrastructure to providers, including all revenue cycle personnel, technology solutions, and process workflow. The majority of the revenue comes from the operating fees received.

Understanding the Numbers: R1 RCM's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, R1 RCM showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.69% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: R1 RCM's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): R1 RCM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): R1 RCM's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: R1 RCM's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

