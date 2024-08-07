Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Progyny

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.75, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Experiencing a 20.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $43.71.

The standing of Progyny among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $24.00 $37.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $31.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $36.00 - Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $46.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Sarah James Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $48.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $37.00 $46.00 David Larsen BTIG Lowers Buy $41.00 $50.00

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Progyny's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Progyny showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

