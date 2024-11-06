Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On PACS Group

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.25, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.17% increase from the previous average price target of $36.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of PACS Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa Gill JP Morgan Announces Overweight $40.00 - David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $50.00 - Jason Cassorla Citigroup Announces Buy $45.00 - David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $36.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $34.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PACS Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PACS Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PACS Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of PACS Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PACS Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know PACS Group Better

PACS Group Inc is a post-acute healthcare company primarily focused on delivering high-quality skilled nursing care through a portfolio of independently operated facilities Its is a nursing providers in the United States based on number of facilities, with over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily. It also provide senior care, assisted living, and independent living options in some of communities.

Financial Milestones: PACS Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PACS Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PACS Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACS Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACS Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PACS Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

