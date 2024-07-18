Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Foot Locker

Ratings for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Foot Locker, presenting an average target of $24.12, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 2.03% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Foot Locker by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $18.00 $24.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $22.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $27.00 $26.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $28.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Foot Locker's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands, includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Foot Locker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Foot Locker's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Foot Locker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Foot Locker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

