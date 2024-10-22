Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On California Resources

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for California Resources (NYSE:CRC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $64.12, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Observing a 4.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $61.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive California Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $73.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $68.00 - Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $62.00

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

California Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, California Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.76% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

