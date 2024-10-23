Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $72.62, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.92% increase from the previous average price target of $69.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Boyd Gaming's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $74.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $71.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $68.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $68.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $74.00 $66.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Neutral $68.00 $72.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $67.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Boyd Gaming's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Boyd Gaming's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boyd Gaming analyst ratings.

Get to Know Boyd Gaming Better

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

A Deep Dive into Boyd Gaming's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.18.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

