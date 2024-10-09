Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On AGCO

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AGCO and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $132.00 and a low estimate of $96.00. Experiencing a 9.68% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $128.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of AGCO among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $118.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $96.00 - Ann Duignan JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $130.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $107.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $130.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $129.00 $139.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $132.00 $133.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AGCO. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AGCO's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AGCO's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AGCO analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind AGCO

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The company has five core brands: Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Valtra, and GSI. Unlike its competitors, Agco's product line extends beyond self-propelled equipment and implements to grain handling systems and livestock management solutions. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes about 3,100 dealer and distribution locations. Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its joint venture with Rabobank, a European food- and agriculture-focused bank.

AGCO's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AGCO's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AGCO's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AGCO's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AGCO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AGCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.