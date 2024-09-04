Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On Range Resources

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Range Resources, presenting an average target of $36.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has decreased by 7.36% from the previous average price target of $38.86.

The standing of Range Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $31.00 $36.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $31.00 $43.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $37.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $39.00 $39.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $35.00 $34.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Financial Insights: Range Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Range Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.0% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

