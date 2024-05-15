Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On Janus Henderson Group

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 2 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.43, with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.22% from the previous average price target of $30.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Janus Henderson Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janus Henderson TD Cowen Announces Buy $37.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $30.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Sell $30.00 $28.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $32.00 $29.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $31.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Janus Henderson Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (23%) and institutional (22%) clients. At the end of December 2023, active equities (61%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (15%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's $334.9 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 59% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (31%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

A Deep Dive into Janus Henderson Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

