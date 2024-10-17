Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.86, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.57%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Grocery Outlet Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Announces Hold $17.00 - Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $17.00 - Bill Kirk Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $27.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $20.00 $32.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Grocery Outlet Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Grocery Outlet Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Grocery Outlet Holding: A Closer Look

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Grocery Outlet Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Grocery Outlet Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.71% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Grocery Outlet Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grocery Outlet Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grocery Outlet Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.25.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

