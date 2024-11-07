Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On Dutch Bros

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.57, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.57% from the previous average price target of $44.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dutch Bros by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $39.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $55.00 $45.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $53.00 $47.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $41.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Buy $39.00 -

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

A Deep Dive into Dutch Bros's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.79.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

