Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On Dana

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Dana (NYSE:DAN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 15.31% from the previous average price target of $14.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dana among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $7.00 $9.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $14.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $9.00 $13.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $12.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dana. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dana's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Dana Better

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Financial Milestones: Dana's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Dana's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

