Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On CommVault Systems

Analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $145.29, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $122.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $129.57, the current average has increased by 12.13%.

The standing of CommVault Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $175.00 $170.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $170.00 $140.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $152.00 $121.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $123.00 $107.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $122.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $122.00 $122.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $135.00 $125.00

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CommVault Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.38% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CommVault Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CommVault Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CommVault Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.97%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CommVault Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

