Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $326.67, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $299.67, the current average has increased by 9.01%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of United Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $370.00 $300.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $280.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $240.00 $218.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $375.00

Discovering United Therapeutics: A Closer Look

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Key Indicators: United Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.7% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 45.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

