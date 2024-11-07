Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Q2 Holdings

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $92.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average has increased by 18.86% from the previous average price target of $77.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Q2 Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $90.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $93.00 $74.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Neutral $90.00 $72.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $76.00 $76.00 Michael Del Grosso Compass Point Announces Buy $91.00 - Mark Palmer BTIG Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00

Discovering Q2 Holdings: A Closer Look

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Q2 Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Q2 Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Q2 Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Q2 Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Q2 Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

