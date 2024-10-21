Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On NiSource

NiSource (NYSE:NI) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $36.33, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has increased by 6.85% from the previous average price target of $34.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NiSource. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Buy $37.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $34.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00

Unveiling the Story Behind NiSource

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

Financial Insights: NiSource

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining NiSource's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, NiSource adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

