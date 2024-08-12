Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Kymera Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.0, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.19% increase from the previous average price target of $41.83.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kymera Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $30.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $36.00 $31.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kymera Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera's Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade intractable proteins and advance new treatment options for patients.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -163.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.97% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

