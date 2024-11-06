Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Jack Henry & Associates

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jack Henry & Associates, presenting an average target of $186.33, a high estimate of $206.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has increased by 3.98% from the previous average price target of $179.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Jack Henry & Associates among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $170.00 $170.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $195.00 $186.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $206.00 $181.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $181.00 $181.00 Michael Del Grosso Compass Point Announces Neutral $186.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $178.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Jack Henry & Associates. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jack Henry & Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jack Henry & Associates's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jack Henry & Associates's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions.

Jack Henry & Associates's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Jack Henry & Associates's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jack Henry & Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jack Henry & Associates's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Jack Henry & Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

