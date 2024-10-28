Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.83, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 12.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GLOBALFOUNDRIES. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $53.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $40.00 $55.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $71.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of GLOBALFOUNDRIES compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GLOBALFOUNDRIES's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GLOBALFOUNDRIES's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GLOBALFOUNDRIES analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GlobalFoundries is a top-five contract semiconductor manufacturer globally. It was originally the manufacturing arm of Advanced Micro Devices before it was spun out in 2009. The foundry sells chips into a range of end markets including smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things, data centers, automotive, industrial, and so on, but primarily focuses on more mature process technologies. Until 2021, the firm was privately held by Mubadala Investment, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates. GlobalFoundries merged with Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2009 and acquired IBM's chipmaking business in 2015. GF is headquartered in Malta, New York, and employs about 12,000 people.

Breaking Down GLOBALFOUNDRIES's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: GLOBALFOUNDRIES's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.54%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GLOBALFOUNDRIES's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GLOBALFOUNDRIES's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: GLOBALFOUNDRIES's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

