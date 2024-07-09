Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Cirrus Logic

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $121.67, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Marking an increase of 18.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $102.50.

The standing of Cirrus Logic among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $155.00 $120.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $95.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cirrus Logic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cirrus Logic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cirrus Logic's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and HPMS Products. These products include aAmplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters and standalone digital signal processors, Camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and countries across the world.

Financial Milestones: Cirrus Logic's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Cirrus Logic's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cirrus Logic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

