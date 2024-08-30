Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Bright Horizons Family

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family, revealing an average target of $138.67, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $122.00. This current average has increased by 18.52% from the previous average price target of $117.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bright Horizons Family. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $125.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $137.00 $119.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $140.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $122.00 $104.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $142.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Neutral $131.00 $115.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.

Bright Horizons Family's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bright Horizons Family showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.08% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bright Horizons Family's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bright Horizons Family's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bright Horizons Family's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bright Horizons Family's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

