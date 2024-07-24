Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On BOK Financial

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BOK Financial, presenting an average target of $103.5, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Observing a 5.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $97.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BOK Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $94.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $104.00 $104.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $115.00 $94.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $99.00 $98.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $94.00 $97.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $97.00 $99.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BOK Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BOK Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BOK Financial Better

BOK Financial Corp is the largest financial institution in Oklahoma and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Financial Milestones: BOK Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BOK Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

