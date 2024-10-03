Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Blue Bird

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Blue Bird, presenting an average target of $62.0, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has increased by 9.1% from the previous average price target of $56.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Blue Bird among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Irwin Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $48.00 $48.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $43.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blue Bird. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blue Bird compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Blue Bird's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blue Bird's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.

Blue Bird's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Blue Bird's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Bird's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 23.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Bird's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

