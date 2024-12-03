Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Atlanticus Holdings

Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atlanticus Holdings, revealing an average target of $58.67, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 25.9% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Atlanticus Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $75.00 $54.00 Steve Moss B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $50.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $54.00 $45.00 Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $54.00 - Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $45.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlanticus Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlanticus Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Atlanticus Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Atlanticus Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlanticus Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Atlanticus Holdings: A Closer Look

Atlanticus Holdings Corp invests in the financial services industry. It provides various credit and related financial services and products to or associated with the financially underserved consumer credit market. The operating business segments are the Credit as a Service and the Auto Finance segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Credit as a Service segment.

Atlanticus Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlanticus Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Atlanticus Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlanticus Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlanticus Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Atlanticus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.04. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATLC

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform Jun 2021 B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATLC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.