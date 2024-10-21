Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On AMN Healthcare Services

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.0, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has decreased by 8.96% from the previous average price target of $67.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AMN Healthcare Services by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $70.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $48.00 $65.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $66.00 $75.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $71.00 $60.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMN Healthcare Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AMN Healthcare Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AMN Healthcare Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AMN Healthcare Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into AMN Healthcare Services's Background

AMN Healthcare Services is one of the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2023, it offered more than 13,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.

AMN Healthcare Services: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AMN Healthcare Services's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AMN Healthcare Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMN Healthcare Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AMN Healthcare Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

