Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Ameriprise Finl

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ameriprise Finl, presenting an average target of $459.33, a high estimate of $504.00, and a low estimate of $387.00. This current average has increased by 0.8% from the previous average price target of $455.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Ameriprise Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $440.00 $444.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $495.00 $500.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $470.00 $460.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $504.00 $500.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $387.00 $390.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $460.00 $440.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ameriprise Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Ameriprise Finl

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the us market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.4 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2023. With about 10,000 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and the exit of the sale of its proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Ameriprise Finl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ameriprise Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameriprise Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

