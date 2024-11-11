Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Ameresco

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.5, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.35% from the previous average price target of $34.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ameresco. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $42.00 $32.00 William Grippin UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $33.00 - Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ameresco. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameresco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameresco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ameresco's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameresco analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Ameresco

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Financial Milestones: Ameresco's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ameresco's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.36% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameresco's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ameresco's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMRC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.