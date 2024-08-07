Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Alight

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.58, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 8.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Alight among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $9.50 $10.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alight. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alight's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Alight's Background

Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Alight: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Alight's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alight's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alight's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alight's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

