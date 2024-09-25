Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Weatherford International

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $151.6, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Experiencing a 2.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $155.20.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Weatherford International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $130.00 $155.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $158.00 $161.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Weatherford International's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

A Deep Dive into Weatherford International's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Weatherford International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Weatherford International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

