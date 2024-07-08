Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Virtus Inv

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $250.6, a high estimate of $267.00, and a low estimate of $224.00. This current average has increased by 0.56% from the previous average price target of $249.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Virtus Inv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $247.00 $250.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $267.00 $265.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $250.00 $245.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $265.00 $275.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $224.00 $211.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Virtus Inv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virtus Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Virtus Inv's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Virtus Inv's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Virtus Inv analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Virtus Inv: A Closer Look

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the U.S. and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.

Virtus Inv: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Virtus Inv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtus Inv's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtus Inv's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Virtus Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRTS

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.