Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 24.66% lower than the prior average price target of $14.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Tango Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $16.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Charles Zhu Guggenheim Lowers Buy $8.00 $18.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tango Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tango Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Tango Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tango Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Tango Therapeutics's Background

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is dedicated towards discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in the business of discovering and developing precision oncology therapies. Its program TNG908, is an MTA-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 designed to work selectively in cancer cells with an MTAP deletion. Its pipeline further consists of discovery programs such as, TNG462, TNG348, TNG260 and others for multiple cancer types with limited treatment options.

Financial Insights: Tango Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tango Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.15% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tango Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -251.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tango Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -12.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tango Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TNGX

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform Sep 2021 Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Outperform Sep 2021 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TNGX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.