Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On StepStone Group

Ratings for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $45.2, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.86% increase from the previous average price target of $40.05.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive StepStone Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $41.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $42.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $46.00 $41.25 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of StepStone Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

StepStone Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: StepStone Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 107.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

