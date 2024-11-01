Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On NNN REIT

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.2, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.66% increase from the previous average price target of $46.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of NNN REIT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $48.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $49.00 $48.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Craig Kucera B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $49.00 $42.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NNN REIT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of NNN REIT's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NNN REIT analyst ratings.

Get to Know NNN REIT Better

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue, followed by automotive services, entertainment venues, and others. maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NNN REIT

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NNN REIT's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 49.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NNN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Underperform Jan 2022 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for NNN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.