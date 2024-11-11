Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Netstreit

Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.45, a high estimate of $19.25, and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 0.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Netstreit. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $18.00 $16.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $19.25 $19.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $19.00 - RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $19.00 $20.00 Jay Kornreich Wedbush Announces Neutral $17.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Netstreit. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Netstreit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Netstreit's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Netstreit's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Netstreit analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Netstreit's Background

Netstreit Corp is structured as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants.

Breaking Down Netstreit's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Netstreit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.45% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Netstreit's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Netstreit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTST

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jul 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jul 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NTST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.