Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $521.4, a high estimate of $560.00, and a low estimate of $435.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.5% from the previous average price target of $489.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Murphy USA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Royall JP Morgan Raises Underweight $435.00 $415.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $560.00 $540.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $545.00 $530.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $537.00 $538.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $530.00 $425.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Murphy USA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Murphy USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Murphy USA's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Murphy USA analyst ratings.

Discovering Murphy USA: A Closer Look

Murphy USA operates more than 1,700 fueling stations and convenience stores primarily across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. The firm owns about 75% of its locations, with most stores situated in high-traffic areas near Walmart supercenters. Murphy's stores typically range from 1,400-2,800 square feet, with most of its in-store sales derived from tobacco products. The firm acquired about 150 QuickChek stores in 2021, boosting its presence in grocery and foodservice. Murphy generates about two thirds of its profit from fuel retailing, with the remaining third coming from in-store sales.

Murphy USA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Murphy USA faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.39% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Murphy USA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Murphy USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.79.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MUSA

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jul 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MUSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.