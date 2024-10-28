Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Kinsale Cap Gr

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $491.2, a high estimate of $535.00, and a low estimate of $420.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.23% increase from the previous average price target of $471.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kinsale Cap Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Carache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $535.00 - Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $500.00 $530.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $420.00 $426.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $471.00 $444.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $530.00 $485.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kinsale Cap Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinsale Cap Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kinsale Cap Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kinsale Cap Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kinsale Cap Gr

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, a professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment which is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.

Breaking Down Kinsale Cap Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kinsale Cap Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kinsale Cap Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

