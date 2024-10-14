Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Janus Intl Gr

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.2, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 20.0% from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Janus Intl Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Buy $12.00 $15.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $14.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $15.00 $17.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Janus Intl Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Janus Intl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Janus Intl Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Janus Intl Gr's market standing.

Get to Know Janus Intl Gr Better

Janus International Group Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of turnkey solutions for self-storage, commercial, and industrial building Solutions. The company provides products that include roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage MASS (Moveable Additional Storage Structures) units, and technologies for automating facility and door operation. It is operated through two geographic regions; Janus North America and Janus International. . The Janus International segment is comprised of Janus International Europe Holdings Ltd whose production and sales are largely in Europe and Australia. The Janus North America segment is comprised of all the other entities including Janus Core together with each of its operating subsidiaries, Betco, Inc.

Janus Intl Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Janus Intl Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Intl Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Intl Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Intl Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Janus Intl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for JBI

